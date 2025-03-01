‘I Have Concrete Evidence, Let Your Husband Defend Himself’ – Natasha Warns Akpabio’s Wife

The Senator representing Kogi Central at the Senate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has warned the wife of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Unoma, to stay out of the allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against her husband.

Naija News reported that the lawmaker had earlier accused Akpabio of making sexual advances at her, stressing that her motion was denied because she refused to yield to the Senate president.

The Kogi-born senator made the allegation on Friday while fielding questions on the Arise Television Morning Show programme.

Reacting to the allegation while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Unoma stated that Natasha was maligning her husband and “creating content for personal gains”.

She described the allegation as demeaning, adding that Akpabio and Natasha’s husband are very good friends.

The wife of the Senate President described her husband as a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.

However, in a letter dated March 1, 2025, addressed to Akpabio’s wife through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, Natasha advised the Senate President’s wife to refrain from getting involved in the matter.

The letter, titled “Stay Away from Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sexual Harassment and Intimidation Allegation Against Sen. President Godswill Akpabio; To Safeguard Your Sanity and That of Your Family,” stressed that the accusations were personal to Akpabio and that he should defend himself.

The lawmaker stated that she had endured harassment from Akpabio and was compelled to speak out, adding she has enough evidence to back up her claims.

The letter read, “Our Client is not desirous of calling you out into the unfortunate saga concerning her allegations against the Senate President, and wishes that you restrain yourself from delving into the obscene circumstances. while she has tolerated all the harassment from the Senate President, she was constrained to reveal the unfortunate torture and victimization which she has been going through in the red chambers under the hand of the Senate President.

“Consequently, we would like to state that the allegations of our client are personal to the Senate President, and our client believes the Senate President has the capacity to defend himself and refute any of these allegations against him.

“Our client has concrete evidence to substantiate her allegations. We will suggest that you leave the defense of the allegations for the Senate President to maintain your sanity and that of your family.

“Our client remains resolute in the defense of Nigerian women and as a family woman, she will continue to maintain our common heritage and family values.”