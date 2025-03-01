How Fake Pastors, Native Doctors Are Fueling Crime In Anambra – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity, emphasizing that his approach involves addressing the underlying causes rather than merely chasing criminals.

Speaking at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, where he received a Good Governance Award from Vanguard Media Limited, Soludo stated that his leadership is fully dedicated to eradicating crime, as it is a divine responsibility placed upon him at this critical point in Anambra’s history.

The governor recalled that upon assuming office nearly three years ago, seven local government areas in Anambra South were under the control of non-state actors.

While security challenges persist, Soludo expressed confidence that his administration’s latest strategies would soon restore normalcy across the state.

Security Initiative and Recent Crackdowns

Following the enactment of the Homeland Security Law by the Anambra State House of Assembly, the government launched the ‘Udo Ga Achi’ security outfit, with Agunechemba serving as its operational wing.

This unit, equipped with advanced logistics and patrol vehicles, has intensified efforts to curb crime.

A significant aspect of its operations has been the arrest of fraudulent pastors and native doctors allegedly luring youths into criminal activities with false promises of wealth.

After receiving the Vanguard Award, Soludo declared: “We have decided to take security issues to the foundation level. It’s not just about chasing criminals; it’s about getting to the roots. There are practices in the system that have continued to breed them, so we decided to uproot them. I am quite fascinated by how our efforts are being received.”

He noted that many parents, particularly mothers, had lamented losing their children to crime despite raising them with good values. However, his administration’s current actions have rekindled hope among families.

“Many of our women are lamenting that they trained their children, but they have basically lost them. They are now saying that they are beginning to have some hope and I know that this crusade is not a push button. In the coming decades, it will be appreciated that this generation imbibed certain attitudes,” the Governor added.

The Rise of Fraudulent Religious and Traditional Practices

Soludo strongly criticized the “get-rich-quick” doctrines promoted by some religious leaders, condemning their misleading messages.

The Governor stated: “As Igbos, our values are rooted in enterprise, hard work, and integrity. Unfortunately, there is this new religion that promises people a crown with no cross—where they bring money to the pastor, and God supposedly doubles it. But God doesn’t double money for them; they need your own money for Him to bless you.”

He further pointed out the hypocrisy of certain religious figures who claim to heal the sick yet seek medical treatment abroad when they fall ill.

Similarly, Soludo criticized fraudulent native doctors who deceive young people with promises of supernatural wealth: “I understand that one of the children of one of the native doctors we arrested is working in one hotel in Imo state as a waiter. And this is the man making ‘Okite’ (prosperous charms) for people to become rich, but he can’t make his child rich. The unfortunate thing is that because of their actions, thousands of our youths are languishing in jail all over the world.

“They made Okite for these youths with the promise that they will pass security checkpoints with hard drugs and the machines won’t detect them and when they pass, the machines will catch them and they are in jail all over the world.

“And when they can’t get that, they go into yahoo yahoo. And because that one had failed, they went into the bush and became kidnappers to make easy money because they were promised that they don’t need to sweat.”

The governor revealed that some of these individuals had misled young people into believing they could smuggle drugs past security checkpoints undetected, only for them to get arrested and imprisoned abroad. Others, having failed in online fraud (Yahoo Yahoo), turned to kidnapping and violent crimes in pursuit of quick wealth.

Ongoing Crackdown on Fraudulent Spiritual Leaders

Soludo affirmed that law enforcement agencies would continue targeting pastors and traditionalists engaging in criminal deception.

“If they have the powers they claim, let them make all Anambra people millionaires. That way, we could all sleep and wake up to $1 million alerts in our accounts. Some are already in detention, while others have fled. But as we spread this message, I am encouraged by the positive response from the public.”

Restoring Traditional Values and Culture

Addressing the argument that such practices are part of Igbo tradition, the governor emphasized a clear distinction: “Some people say it is our culture, but it is not. Traditional religion is different from this criminal enterprise that has emerged. True traditional religion is honorable and has sanctions for disobedience. We are determined to cleanse our land.”

He also lamented how fraudulent spiritualists have polluted natural resources, likening their actions to poisoning streams that others depend on for drinking water.

“We can’t go on this way. We have kept quiet for too long. Our streams are being polluted by the Ezenwanay’s (fake mermaids) and people go there and put all sorts of things into the water and other people are a few poles away fetching the same water for drinking,” he noted.

Commitment to Transformation

Soludo reaffirmed his belief that leadership is a divine calling and that his administration is committed to leaving a lasting positive impact on Anambra:

“We are doing our part because God, in His infinite wisdom, has placed us here. I believe that on Judgment Day, each of us will be asked how we used our blessings to make the world better. I am a die-hard optimist, and that is why I applied for this job.”

He assured the people of Anambra that despite persistent challenges, the government’s ongoing efforts would soon yield significant improvements.