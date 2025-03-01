Flashback: How Senator Natasha Accused Reno Omokri Of Making Sexual Advances At Her

Investigations have shown that the embattled senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, had once accused former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, of making sexual advances at her.

Naija News reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan on Friday accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment in an interview on Arise TV.

However, Akpabio’s wife, Unoma Godswill Akpabio, filed multiple lawsuits against Akpoti-Uduaghan, alleging defamation and demanding N250 billion in damages.

The rift between the senators began over a seating arrangement in the upper chamber, which the Kogi senator protested was a ploy to silence and relegate her.

During the interview, Akpoti-Uduaghan said, “Mine is the case of a student being punished by a lecturer for refusing to sleep with him.”

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan made a similar allegation against Reno Omokri, who was then an aide to President Goodluck Jonathan.

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Akpoti-Uduaghan posted on her Facebook wall that the former presidential spokesman sexually harassed her on May 6, 2014, during a state banquet for then Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In response, Omokri announced a $50,000 reward for anyone who could provide a photograph or video of him at the Uhuru Kenyatta banquet.

Omokri thereafter published proof that he was not in the country during the event.

He provided a British Airways ticket as well as Nigerian and American immigration stamps on his passport.

Omokri said at the time that he was in the US as a personal envoy of Jonathan, who sent him to counter the negative publicity arising from the kidnapping of Chibok schoolgirls.

While in the US, Omokri met and was photographed with state department officials. Akpoti thereafter deleted all traces of her accusation from her social media profiles.

Omokri later announced that he had received a large sum of money as part of an out-of-court settlement.