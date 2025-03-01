Former NYSC DG Tsiga Regains Freedom After 22 Days In Captivity

Former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maharazu Tsiga, has regained his freedom after spending 22 days in captivity.

A source confirmed to Channels Television on Friday night that Tsiga had been released and was currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital for security reasons.

Naija News recall that gunmen, led by notorious bandit kingpin Babaro, had initially demanded ₦250 million for Tsiga’s release. However, it remains unclear if any ransom was paid to secure his freedom.

Government, Security Agencies Yet To Comment

As of the time of filing this report, government officials and security agencies, including the Katsina State Police Command, were yet to comment on the circumstances surrounding Tsiga’s release.

The former NYSC DG was abducted on February 6, 2025, at his residence in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

During the attack, two persons sustained injuries, while one of the gunmen was mistakenly shot dead by his own gang member.

The assailants also killed one person, while ransacking several homes and carting away valuables.

The attackers, numbering over 100, stormed the area, surrounding Tsiga’s residence before forcibly whisking him away.

Speaking on the incident, the lawmaker representing Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Balarabe Dabai, revealed that the gunmen systematically broke into homes before Tsiga confronted them.