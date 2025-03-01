Court Halts Enforcement Of Wabara’s Suspension From PDP

An Abia State High Court sitting in Obehie, Ukwa West Local Government Area, has issued an order preventing the enforcement of the alleged suspension of former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara.

Justice LTC Eruba, who presided over the case, granted an order restraining Elder Abraham Amah, who claims to be the Abia State PDP Chairman, from executing the purported suspension.

Senator Wabara, in a suit marked HUK/8/2025, had taken Amah to court, seeking legal intervention to prevent any attempt to enforce his suspension from the party.

In response to Wabara’s petition, the court ruled: “The defendant is restrained from enforcing the suspension of the Claimant/Applicant from the People’s Democratic Party, or in any way, affecting his position as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the PDP till the motion on notice is determined.”

Background to the Dispute

Amah, a former Vice Chairman of PDP in Abia North, had announced Wabara’s suspension in Umuahia two weeks ago, accusing him of anti-party activities.

He cited Wabara’s commendation of Governor Alex Otti for awarding a contract to reconstruct the long-neglected Port Harcourt Road in Aba in October 2023 as a basis for the suspension, claiming it was against the party’s interests.

However, the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) swiftly reacted, dismissing the suspension as “null and void and of no effect.”

The NWC argued that the suspension was in violation of the party’s constitution and held no legitimacy.