‘Burna Boy Did Well’ – Daddy Freeze Makes Case For Singer Over Lamborghini Scandal

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has defended Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, over the ongoing Lamborghini saga with popular socialite, Sophia Egbueje.

Naija News reports that Sophia, in a leaked audio online, called out Burna Boy for failing to fulfil his promise after sleeping with her.

She claimed that the Grammy award-wining singer promised her a Lamborghini in exchange for sex.

Amid the controversy the issue had generated online, Burna Boy released a mocking video, questioning why a certain individual is angry over his failure to buy a Lamborghini.

However, reacting to the drama in a video via his Instagram page on Friday, Daddy Freeze backed Burna Boy for scoping Sophia to get intimate with her.

He advised women to stop selling their bodies in exchange for a Lamborghini.

He said, “Women, please stop selling your body for a Lamborghini. And please, men, una no get action? Una no fit talk to women? Which one is Lamborghini?”

“Una wan sleep with a woman and she’s requesting a Lamborghini in exchange. Burna Boy, correct guy, you try. Burst them. The government needs to look into this. It cannot be okay for a girl to believe that she can get a car or a house by sleeping with a guy.”

Captioning the video, he wrote: “Lambo Lamba. Burna did well. Never press money when you can scope. The government needs to step in and stop this sex-for-Lambo-style drama.”