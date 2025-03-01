Breaking: Afenifere Youth Leader Regains Freedom After 12 Days In Kidnappers Den

The National President of the Afenifere Youth Council, Eniola Olajuni, has been released after 12 days in the kidnappers’ den.

Naija News recalls that Olajuni was abducted on Monday, February 17, 2025, on his way to Abuja for a meeting.

The kidnappers had demanded ₦100 million and two tricycles as ransom for his release.

However, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday, ordered the deployment of the Intelligence Response Team to secure the safe release of the Afenifere Youth Leader after a video went viral where Olajuni, who was at gun point, pleaded for Nigerians to come to his aid and raise funds for his release.

Confirming Olajuni’s release to Punch, the National Secretary of the Youths Council, Biodun Aderohunmu, said, “He has been released.”

More details later…