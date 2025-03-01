2027: APC Declares ‘No Vacancy In Aso Rock’, Urges Support For Tinubu

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bashir Ajibola, has affirmed that the presidential seat will not be up for grabs in 2027, calling on Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the next general elections.

Ajibola made this statement in Ilorin on Friday during a multi-billion naira agriculture and human capital development empowerment programme organised by Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central in the Senate.

Addressing the beneficiaries and APC supporters, Ajibola highlighted the progress of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in food security reforms, which he said were beginning to yield positive results.

“The programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his Renewed Hope Agenda are yielding fruits and turning the country into a self-dependent nation. The food security reforms are yielding good results. I enjoin you all to support President Tinubu and Sen. Mustapha in the elections with your votes. I repeat, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027,” Ajibola declared.

Government Officials Laud Tinubu’s Agricultural Reforms

The event saw the presence of several top government officials, including the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, and other senators.

Kyari commended President Tinubu’s agricultural policies, stating that they were making food more accessible and affordable for Nigerians.

“The reform President Tinubu initiated in terms of food security is working; we have seen and are feeling that food is not only available, but prices are gradually becoming affordable,” the minister said.

Similarly, Barau praised Mustapha for his contributions as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, describing him as a key driver of the president’s agenda.

Mustapha Empowers Constituents in Line with Renewed Hope Agenda

While addressing the gathering, Senator Mustapha emphasised that the programme was aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, underscoring the importance of education and economic empowerment.

“If we must align with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we must play key roles in the education of our people and empowering them to contribute significantly to the nation’s economy,” he said.

Expressing his admiration for Mustapha’s commitment, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who represented Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the event, also contributed 200 sewing machines to support his colleague’s empowerment drive.

“We all decided to come here and share this moment with SM. He’s one of the senators we are proud of in the Senate. He’s always passionate about Kwara whenever he’s in the Senate. We will continue to work and collaborate with him,” Barau stated.