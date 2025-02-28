‘You Can Enjoy A Whole Lot, If You Take Care Of Me’ – Natasha Akpoti Accuses Akpabio Of Making Sexual Advances At Her

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of soliciting a romantic relationship with her.

Naija News reports that Natasha made this known during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Senator Natasha said that due to the rejection of Apkabio’s sexual advances, she was subjected to persistent harassment in the Senate.

According to Natasha, the Senate President had consistently blocked her motions from being heard on the floor each time it was raised, and some colleagues advised her to see Akpabio privately in his office.

However, when she visited Akpabio in his office, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State told her she would enjoy many benefits if she takes care of him.

Meanwhile, the host of Brekete Family, a Human Rights Radio and Television programme, Ahmed Isah, popularly known as “Ordinary President,” has pleaded with Senator Natasha and Godswill Akpabio to offer him the chance to mediate in their clash.

Naija News recalls that Natasha clashed with Akpabio last Thursday during plenary proceedings when she refused to use the seat allocated to her.

The female lawmaker on Tuesday dragged Akpabio before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja for allegedly defaming her.

In the suit filed through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, Akpabio and the Senior Legislative Aide to the Senate President, Mfon Patrick, were listed as the second and third defendants.

Speaking on the Brekete Family programme on Wednesday, the Ordinary President advised Natasha to drop the court case she filed against Akpabio and trust him to mediate on the issue.