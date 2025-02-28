Wike Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling On Fubara’s Govt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been captured in a video singing and celebrating the Supreme Court rulings on Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop the release of funds to the Rivers State government forthwith until a proper House of Assembly is constituted.

The court also ordered Martin Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with all elected members.

The Supreme Court has ruled that its order will remain in effect until a properly constituted House of Assembly is established in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the apex court also barred the Accountant General of the Federation and other government agencies from disbursing funds to the Rivers State government until it complies with previous court rulings.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the five-member panel unanimously dismissed a cross-appeal filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which challenged the legitimacy of the House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

Following the development, Wike’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, in a post via 𝕏, shared a video of his principal with the former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, singing and praising God.

Wike could be heard singing “I never knew he will honour me this way…….”

Olayinka wrote: “Rivers Crisis: I dey hear with my left ear say the Opobo Judas of Rivers is not smiling at all. The Opobo Judas of Rivers was warned. Supreme Court has recognized Martins Amaewhule as the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly. DAZZOL.”