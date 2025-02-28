Wike Hails Supreme Court’s Judgement

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended the Supreme Court over the ruling on the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Wike said the Supreme Court has confirmed through the ruling that Martins Amaewhule is the authentic speaker of the House.

In a press briefing after the apex court’s judgement on Friday, the former Governor of Rivers State stated that the Supreme Court affirmed that there cannot be democracy without the legislative arm.

He added that though the wheel of justice may have been slow in the past 15 months, justice has been delivered.

His words: “There is nothing like Amaewhule faction. What the Supreme Court said is that the budget should be presented to a properly constituted assembly, which is the authentic assembly led by Martins Amaewhule. But first of all, let us give God the glory, let us give God the honor, that today, the 28th of February 2025, I have always said that the wheel of justice is sluggish, but it will come when it will come. more than 15 months, 16 months, this matter has been laid to rest by the highest court of the land. The only thing that happened now is to give the glory to God.

“The Supreme Court has made it very clear that you cannot have a democracy with a legislature. It is unheard of. It is unheard of where anybody will say three people will constitute an assembly to make law for the entire state. It has nothing to do with an individual whether you like this person’s face or not. What is important is can three people make law for a state. The Federal High Court said no, you can’t do this and therefore, set aside everything they have done. Three people will screen commissioners. A Governor will go and bring down the Legislature and we do as if nothing has happened; an arm of government, independent arm of government.”