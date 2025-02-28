Why NEC Passed Vote Of Confidence On Tinubu – Osita Okechukwu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has said the party passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu at its last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, after careful evaluation of his performace across all sectors.

Naija News reports that Okechukwu highlighted that the President’s performance in security, economy and infrastructure were positive and encouraging.

In an interview with Arise News, on Thursday, the former Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) stated that these three sectors that grow the nation have been performing positively under Tinubu.

He noted that the President has deployed kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to tackle insecurity. He also emphasized the role of the Ministry of Livestock Development created by Tinubu to tackle farmers-herders clashes.

His words: “The vote of confidence was posed on three grounds. One, for the huge attention Mr. President has paid to the security that has been rendering our economic development prostrate. Going to two years, he has paid enormous attention to put investment in the kinetic security and the non-kinetic. I will talk on the fact that he created a livestock ministry and gave the minister a mandate to make sure that he will halt, if not stop the farmers herders crisis that has made some crop farmers not to go to their farms. And they happened to have met the minister and he told me that about 17 states had agreed to donate land for huge livestock development and they have made some friends of Nigeria accordingly.

“Secondly, Mr. President had initiated and is doing enormous in the critical infrastructure. He initiated the progressive institute. That one concerns our party but it is important for intellectual development. He looked back and said that the confidence will mean small hard work for the good people of Nigeria. And he talked of the crisis in the states. We knew that such crisis will come the day we won the election in 2015. It’s because human beings want to go to greener pastures.”