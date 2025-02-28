Why I Returned ₦500 Million Sent To Me During My Mother’s Burial – EFCC Boss, Olukoyede

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede has disclosed that he returned ₦500 million sent to him by various individuals during his mother’s burial in 2019.

Olukoyede stated that the substantial gifts, which included cheques and drafts, were sent to him by ministers, permanent secretaries, directors, and other high-ranking officials.

Olukoyede spoke at the 38th Anti-Corruption Situation Room in Abuja on Thursday with the theme: Ethics, Integrity, Corruption Risk Assessments and Anti-Corruption at National and Sub-National levels: Sustaining the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The programme was organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda Resource Centre, Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, ICPC, and EFCC with the support of the MacArthur Foundation.

Speaking during the programme, Olukoyede explained that if he had decided to keep the gifts it might have caused various problems considering his role in investigation the individuals that sent them.

The EFCC chairman said, “I lost my mother in the year 2019 (in Ekiti State). We went for the funeral. I was the secretary of the EFCC then. People came. So I went to my place a day before the funeral service. By the time I got to my small compound, which I built several years ago before I joined the EFCC, I saw about 17 cows in my compound, including pregnant ones.

“When I got home, my gate man presented a box (carton) to me and inside it, I saw so many cheques and drafts from ministers, permanent secretaries, directors, DGs of agencies, etc.

“And so, I went in and showed it to my wife. She said, ‘Praise God’. I said, ‘Praise God for what?’ By the time we put all the cheques together, it counted close to N500m.”

He explained that had the cheques been found in his bank account, it could have been used against him during investigations and cast doubt on his integrity.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining ethical conduct and transparency, especially in his position at the EFCC.

“I did the burial in September 2019. By July 2020, I was under investigation. Now, assuming all those cheques were paid into my account as traditional gifts and some of the MDAs that we were investigating in the EFCC, some of their directors and their DGs and their ministers sent cheques to me,” he added.