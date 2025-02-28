Why Akpabio Kills My Motion In The Senate – Natasha Akpoti

Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Uduaghan-Akpoti, has alleged that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, kills her motion in the Senate because she refused his alleged sexual advances.

Naija News reported that Senator Natasha alleged that her problem with the Senate President started when she and her husband paid a birthday visit to Akpabio, in his Akwa-Ibom home, on 8th December, 2023.

In an interview with Arise News, the Peoples Democratic Party Senator alleged that she moved a motion on Ajaokuta Steel company, but Senator Akpabio stepped it down.

According to her, it was when she listened to advice from other senators to speak with the Senate President privately that he allegedly made a sexual demand from her.

Her words: “I wanted to move a motion for the investigation on the ills of a corrupt practice in Ajaokuta Steel Company. I listed that motion five times. It was the sixth time that it was listed on the other paper that was approved. Many senators can testify to that. Each time the motion is listed, just before he takes it, he will say, oh, Senator Natasha, we can’t take this motion because the board of the Senate does not accommodate it, or he will speak on others and then let it drag so that just before the motion is taken, the time will be well spent. So he kept on doing that.

“I went to him in his office and I said, Senate President, you know how important this Ajaokuta Steel Company to me is. You know how important it is to my people and to Nigerians. I’ve noticed that you have stepped down this motion. As a matter of fact, a number of senators told me, go and see him and plead with him so that he will take it. I was like, sir, please, why can’t you take this motion? It’s very important. It’s been listed. Then it was listed the third time.

“He then said, Natasha, I’m the chief presiding officer of the Senate. You can enjoy a whole lot if you take care of me and make me happy. At that point, I said, sir, I’ll pretend that I didn’t hear this. He said, well, the ball is in your court. I left his office and when I got home, I told my husband, I didn’t tell my husband what happened. I just told my husband, please, can you speak to the Senate president to allow my motion to scale through?”