UEFA Bans Former Premier League Referee David Coote

Former Premier League referee, David Coote has been banned by the European football governing body, UEFA due to his conduct related to Euro 2024.

Following an investigation, David Coote was released from his position by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in December.

His initial suspension from the PGMOL on 11 November was prompted by a video that surfaced, featuring comments he made about Liverpool and their former manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Subsequently, UEFA launched their investigation after the Sun published photos allegedly showing Coote engaging in questionable behaviour during last summer’s European Championship.

Coote, 42, had been serving as a video assistant referee for the tournament in Germany. UEFA noted that his actions were inconsistent with the expected standards of conduct within the sport, resulting in a sanction that restricts him from officiating in European competitions until 30 June 2026.

In a recent interview with the Sun, David Coote expressed his regret for his actions and shared that he is gay. Additionally, on 27 November 2024, the Football Association initiated a new investigation related to comments he allegedly made regarding officiating a Championship match between Leeds and West Brom in 2019, which he has consistently denied.

This situation underscores the importance of maintaining integrity and professionalism in sports, and it serves as a reminder of the standards expected from officials at all levels.