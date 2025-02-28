Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 28th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 28th February, 2025

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu for his silence over the ongoing crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly, describing it as a tacit endorsement of anti-democratic tactics aimed at subverting the will of lawmakers.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku condemned what he termed “backdoor tactics” and the use of state-backed security forces to facilitate the return of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, despite his removal by an overwhelming majority of Assembly members.

Naija News had reported that Obasa stormed the Assembly complex earlier on Thursday, declaring himself Speaker and conducting a plenary session with only a few lawmakers, despite most members opposing his return.

Atiku argued that Tinubu’s refusal to intervene raises serious concerns about his commitment to democratic principles, particularly in light of recent allegations by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that the President engages in selective political control.

The former Vice President accused Tinubu of reducing Lagos politics to a battlefield, where the values of Omoluabi (integrity, fairness, and public service) are being replaced with “strong-arm Area Boy tactics”, where power is retained through coercion rather than consensus.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, to withhold subscription price increase until after investigation.

Naija News reported that FCCPC on Tuesday summoned MultiChoice to explain the rationale behind the increase in subscription price for DStv and GOtv.

The Commission stated that MultiChoice unilateral price hikes showed potential market dominance abuse and anti-competitive practices in the pay-TV industry.

In a statement on Thursday, the FCCPC said the decision to halt the increase in subscription price was to protect customers while the investigation goes on.

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday stormed the Assembly Complex with security operatives.

Naija News reports that the Obasa came with more than 11 Police officers and headed straight to the Speaker’s Office amidst reports of the withdrawal of the new speaker’s security operatives.

According to sources, Obasa arrived at the Assembly around 11:30 AM, accompanied by heavily armed police officers and civil defence personnel.

Although the House is currently on an indefinite recess, reports indicate that the doors to the Speaker’s office have been forcibly opened.

The access roads to the complex were taken over by individuals suspected to be Obasa’s loyalists, forcing motorists to use alternative routes as all entrances have been blocked to traffic.

The Lagos State Police Command has reinstated the security details of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, after an earlier withdrawal that sparked controversy.

Reports emerged on Thursday morning that security escorts attached to Meranda’s office and residence had been withdrawn, leading to speculation amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the Assembly.

The situation became more contentious when the security details of impeached Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, were restored, after which he stormed the Assembly complex, declared himself Speaker, and presided over a plenary session with only a handful of lawmakers in attendance.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Thursday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, confirmed that four security personnel attached to Speaker Meranda had been reinstated.

Naija News reports that Jimoh clarified that the withdrawal of security aides was not politically motivated, stating that it was part of an ongoing nationwide audit of police personnel and firearms.

He further disclosed that the same audit process is being conducted in other state police commands across Nigeria, emphasizing that Lagos was not singled out.

The Federal Government has announced plans to regularise electricity tariffs in an effort to correct disparities in the current billing system and encourage increased investment in the power sector.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this at the ongoing public presentation of the National Integrated Electricity Policy and Nigeria Integrated Resource Plan on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Adelabu, the slow pace of migration to Band A customers is largely due to the reluctance of electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to make necessary infrastructure investments.

Under the current tariff structure, Band B customers, who receive 17–18 hours of electricity daily, pay ₦63 per kilowatt-hour, Band A customers, who receive just two hours more supply, pay ₦209 per kilowatt-hour.

Describing this pricing disparity as “unfair,” the minister emphasized the need for a more balanced and equitable billing system.

Adelabu assured Nigerians that the government is not planning an outright tariff hike but will review the existing pricing model to ensure fairness.

The Nigeria Police have said actions are being taken to rescue the four kidnapped students of the Federal University of Agriculture, also known as J.S. Tarka University, in Benue State.

Naija News reports that the Force Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this on Thursday.

He said the Force Headquarters was also in communication with the Benue Police Command. He clarified that the Police cannot update its operations to rescue the four kidnapped female students for security reasons.

“The Force Headquarters has been in contact with the Benue State command on this incident. We have taken some actions on it, and we are sure the students will be rescued. We can’t be updating the public on the efforts made so far online. Such could be counterproductive. We are not insensitive to this case. Rescue operation is sensitive and tactical,” he said.

The member representing Agege Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has declared that he was never impeached from his position as the Speaker of the House.

Naija News reports that Obasa made the submission on Thursday following his appearance at the Assembly Complex for the first time since his removal on January 13, 2025.

His return was marked by the presence of heavily armed security operatives, including personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking to newsmen, the lawmaker declared that his removal was unconstitutional and didn’t follow due process, hence, he remains the authentic Speaker of the Lagos State House of Asembly.

He added that he has no intention of victimizing anyone as he and other lawmakers in the House have always worked together for the good of Lagos State.

Obasa also denied having any case in court about who the legitimate Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly is.

Former England manager, Sam Allardyce has put his weight behind Real Madrid’s dazzling forward, Vinicius Jr., as the frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d’Or and snubbed in-form Mohamed Salah.

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Allardyce, who previously managed teams like Bolton Wanderers, openly dismissed the chances of Liverpool’s prolific Mohamed Salah, declaring that the Egyptian star has “no chance” of clinching the title, largely due to the fallout from Real Madrid’s absence at the awards ceremony last year.

Allardyce, now 70, noted that the Brazil international was a strong contender last year, finishing with an impressive tally of 25 goals and 11 assists over 40 matches that season, a feat that played a crucial role in securing Real Madrid’s triumphs in both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga.

Despite Vinicius Jr.’s outstanding performance, he ultimately fell short to Manchester City’s Rodri, who was instrumental in Spain’s victory at Euro 2024 and helped his club secure the Premier League title. Vinicius, conversely, saw his national team exit prematurely in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa America.

Allardyce’s assertion rests on the intriguing dynamics between Vinicius and the Ballon d’Or organizers, France Football. He cited the previous year’s incident where Vinicius notably chose not to attend the awards ceremony after realizing he would not be awarded, a decision that seemed to have left a mark on the event’s leadership.

Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Funke Akindele, has credited her success in the movie industry to God.

Naija News reports that the thespian, while speaking at the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) 2025 Media Sales Conference in Lagos, said nobody made her a star.

Funke stated that her success in the film industry was due to her hard work and dedication to the craft.

The movie star also acknowledged veteran Nigerian singer, D’banj’s significant role in her Jenifa brand.

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has hinted at explosive revelations regarding recent developments in the Nigerian Senate under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the lawmaker stated that she had deliberately refrained from making public comments about issues within the Red Chamber but is now ready to break her silence.

Naija News reports that her statement follows a heated clash with Akpabio last week over seating rearrangement in the Senate. Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the Senate President of undermining her contributions in the legislative chamber.

Akpoti-Uduaghan revealed that a petition had been brought against her by an undisclosed group, which she plans to address publicly.

She further announced that she would love to appear on TV to discuss the matter in detail.

