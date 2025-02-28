Tinubu Mourns Broadcasting Icon, Anike Agbaje-Williams

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran broadcaster, Anike Agbaje-Williams, hailing her as a trailblazer who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media industry.

Naija News reports that Agbaje-Williams, widely celebrated as the first African to appear on television, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, in Ibadan at the age of 88, as confirmed by her family.

In a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu extended his sympathies to her family, professional colleagues, and the entire broadcast media industry.

Recognizing her immense contributions to media development in Nigeria, the President described her as a pioneer whose work shaped the broadcasting landscape.

“Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams was a trailblazer and one of the pioneering figures of the broadcast industry in Nigeria and Africa. She made history as the first woman in Africa to grace the Television and Radio as an announcer and broadcaster,” Tinubu stated.

Agbaje-Williams made history in 1959 when she became the first person to appear on Africa’s first television station, Western Nigeria Television.

She was also the first voice heard on Africa’s first commercial radio station, Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service.

Born on October 23, 1936, she retired from active broadcasting in 1986 but remained a respected figure whose influence continued to shape the industry.

Tinubu praised her professionalism and lasting impact, stating that her contributions would serve as an inspiration for generations of media professionals.

“Her professional example will continue to inspire current and future generations of media practitioners. May God comfort her family members and loved ones,” he added.