Suspected ISWAP Terrorists Hijack Commercial Vehicle In Borno

Terrorists believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) launched an assault on a commercial vehicle along the Maiduguri-Banki road in Borno State.

One individual sustained injuries, and the vehicle’s driver was taken hostage during the incident.

In a publication on Friday, a counter-insurgency expert focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagzola Makama, reported that the attack transpired on February 27 at approximately 1:15 p.m. near the abandoned village of Tufa in the Banki Local Government Area.

In an interview, the driver, Bello Abba, whose vehicle bore the registration number Adamawa JMT 994 YR, recounted that he was transporting six passengers from Maiduguri to Banki when armed assailants on motorcycles emerged from the surrounding bush and opened fire on his vehicle.

In a bid to evade the attackers, the driver executed a U-turn back towards Banki town.

During the assault, a passenger named Mohammed Ali Yaye, aged 38 and hailing from Bama town, was shot in the left leg.

Additionally, another driver was abducted, though his identity has not yet been disclosed.

Naija News learnt that troops from Operation Hadin Kai subsequently arrived at the location; however, the assailants had already escaped.

The injured passenger received initial treatment at the Primary Health Care Center (PHCC) in Banki before being transferred to the General Hospital in Mora, Cameroon, for further medical care.