Supreme Court Reserves Judgment In Rivers Assembly Crisis Appeals

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on five appeals concerning the crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly.

After hearing the appeals related to the defection of 27 lawmakers, the apex court, on Friday said it would announce its decision on a later date, which will be communicated to all involved parties.

Among the key issues raised, Governor Siminalayi Fubara is contesting the legality of Martin Amaewhule as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Fubara argues that Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers ceased to be members of the House upon their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Previous Supreme Court Ruling On Rivers Budget Appeal

At its last sitting, the Supreme Court, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, dismissed an appeal filed by Governor Fubara, challenging the re-presentation of the 2024 budget before the factional Assembly led by Amaewhule.

The court’s decision followed the withdrawal of the suit by Fubara’s legal counsel, Yusuf Ali (SAN), who stated that the appeal had become irrelevant.

The political crisis in Rivers State continues to unfold, with the Supreme Court’s final ruling expected to shape the fate of the defected lawmakers and the leadership tussle within the House of Assembly.