Supreme Court Reinstates Pro-Wike Rivers State Lawmakers

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule as the legally recognized legislative body in the state.

Naija News reports that a five-member panel of justices, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, issued the ruling, with Justice Emmanuel Agim delivering the lead judgment.

The court also restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) from disbursing budgetary allocations to Rivers State until a valid Appropriation Act is passed by a lawfully constituted Assembly.

In a unanimous decision, the panel ruled that Amaewhule and the 26 lawmakers accused of defection should be allowed to resume legislative duties without obstruction.

The court further directed that all members of the House of Assembly resume normal legislative activities without interference.

Justice Agim criticized Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his actions, stating that he had chosen to destabilize the government by demolishing the Assembly complex due to concerns over a possible impeachment attempt.

Additionally, the Supreme Court overturned a previous Court of Appeal ruling that held the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction over cases involving Rivers State funds.

The panel also imposed a cost of N5 million against Fubara and the Rivers State government, payable to the Rivers House of Assembly and Amaewhule.