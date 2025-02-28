Supreme Court Judgement: It Will Be Interesting To See How Plots Aimed At Removing Fubara Will Play Out – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has asserted that the Supreme Court ruling on the State Assembly crisis is not only wicked and undemocratic but a declaration of war against the people of Rivers State and democracy in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop the release of funds to the Rivers State government forthwith until a proper House of Assembly is constituted.

The court also ordered Martin Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with all elected members.

The Supreme Court has ruled that its order will remain in effect until a properly constituted House of Assembly is established in Rivers State.

The apex court also barred the Accountant General of the Federation and other government agencies from disbursing funds to the Rivers State government until it complies with previous court rulings.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the five-member panel unanimously dismissed a cross-appeal filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which challenged the legitimacy of the House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

Reacting, Eze in an interview with Daily Post said the Supreme Court ruling which ignores all the facts of the Amaewhule-led lawmakers decamping to APC with the dire consequences of taking such a step, is a big blow to democracy.

Eze further commended and congratulated Governor Sim Fubara for being a man by surviving the onslaught by antidemocratic forces in Nigeria all these while.

According to him, Fubara exposed how one man wants to stifle the development of the State and Pocket the common patrimony of the State into his pocket.

He said “For the Supreme Court to ignore these facts and support the illegality of asking Amaewhule to continue sitting is not only unfortunate, wicked, evil, sad, undemocratic and declaration of war against the people of Rivers State and democracy in Nigeria.

“Nigerians should not think that this sad stand against Rivers State is against Gov Sim Fubara but against our democracy, so Nigerians should arise and defend our democracy.

“For the Supreme Court to order the CBN to stop forthwith the release of funds due to the State by the FG simply expose that this are all plots not only to serve the thinking of Nyesom Wike but ensure that the State that lays the Golden egg for the development and emancipation of Nigeria out of existence.

“The next few days will be very interesting to see how these plots aimed at removing the Governor will play out.

“No matter whatever maybe the outcome Sim Fubara have fought a good fight by exposing how one man wants to stifle the development of the State and Pocket the common patrimony of the State into his pocket.”