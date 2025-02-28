Stop Flying Into Nigeria If You Can’t Patronize Our Local Caterers – Keyamo Warns Foreign Airlines

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has threatened to stop foreign airlines from flying into Nigeria if they fail to patronize local caterers for outboard meals on such flights.

Keyamo issued the warning during a stakeholders’ meeting on ‘Transforming the Aviation Industry’ held in Lagos on Friday.

The Minister submitted that if the foreign airlines fail to heed the warning, local airlines would take over such routes.

Keyamo insisted that flying in and out of Nigeria is dependent on agreements signed with a local caterer.

He said, “I will not approve the summer schedule for foreign airlines until they show me an agreement showing they have partnered with our local caterers.

“You can stop flying into Nigeria if you can’t patronize Nigeria’s local caterers, and our airlines such as Air Peace will take over the route.”

First International Airport In North East To Be Delivered

The Minister further disclosed that the North East will soon have an international airport as soon as the upgrade of the Maiduguri airport, which is already in progress, is complete.

He said, “Maiduguri airport is currently being upgraded to become an international airport, and this will serve as the first international airport in the North East.”