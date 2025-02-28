She Is Angry Because She Was Removed As Committee Chairman – Akpabio’s Aide Reacts To Sexual Harassment Allegation By Natasha

Kenny Okulogbo, the media consultant to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has stated that the sexual harassment allegations levelled against his principal are tissue of lies.

Recall that the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti, had accused Akpabio, of soliciting a romantic relationship with her.

Naija News reports that Natasha made this known during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Senator Natasha said that due to the rejection of Apkabio’s sexual advances, she was subjected to persistent harassment in the Senate.

According to Natasha, the Senate President had consistently blocked her motions from being heard on the floor each time it was raised, and some colleagues advised her to see Akpabio privately in his office.

However, when she visited Akpabio in his office, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State told her she would enjoy many benefits if she takes care of him.

Speaking to Punch, Okulogbo stated that the Kogi lawmaker is angry and made the allegations because she was removed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

He said, “All that Senator Natasha said are all tissues of lies. She is just angry because she was removed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content. The Senate President will respond. We will make an official statement soon.”