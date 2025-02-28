Rivers Crisis: Fubara Questions INEC’s Neutrality Over Lawmakers’ Defection

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has raised concerns about the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under Mahmood Yakubu, accusing the body of failing to uphold constitutional provisions on political defections.

Fubara, who spoke as a special guest at the sixth annual Freedom Online lecture, themed ‘Nigeria’s Socio-Political Challenges: Whose Fault, the Leaders or the Led?’, criticized INEC’s selective enforcement of the law, particularly regarding lawmakers who defect from the parties under which they were elected.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has failed to uphold the law concerning political defections. According to the constitution, lawmakers who defect from the party on whose platform they were elected should lose their seats,” Fubara stated through his representative, former Rivers State Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru.

“However, INEC has been selective in enforcing this rule, raising questions about its neutrality. When institutions fail to do the needful, the rule of law is weakened, and democracy suffers,” he added.

Naija News reports that Fubara’s comments come amid the controversy surrounding the 27 lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

These lawmakers, loyal to ex-Governor Nyesom Wike, defected at the peak of the political crisis between Wike and Fubara, leading to a split in the Assembly.

While four lawmakers remained with Fubara, the other faction called on INEC to conduct by-elections to replace the defectors, but INEC insisted that the matter was in court.

Aare Gani Adams Calls For INEC Chairman’s Removal

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, demanded the immediate removal of INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, insisting that Nigeria needs credible electoral reforms.

Adams accused Yakubu of presiding over two general elections marred by irregularities and credibility concerns, arguing that his continued stay in office benefits politicians who want electoral manipulation.

“We need a drastic approach to reform our electoral system. If we want credible elections in this country, Nigerians must call for the immediate removal of the incumbent INEC chairman. I don’t believe anything good can come from him anymore,” Adams said.

“It is unprecedented in our history for an INEC chairman to conduct three presidential elections. This has never happened before. There must be an ulterior motive—perhaps some believe they can continue using him to their advantage if he remains in office,” he added.

He further questioned Yakubu’s tenure, stating, “Are they saying there is no other qualified professor to take up this role? If you investigate this man, you will find that he has accumulated enormous wealth. Without a credible leader at INEC, we cannot expect credible elections.”

Bode George Urges Caution On Babangida’s Memoir

The chairman of the occasion, Olabode George, weighed in on the ongoing debate over former Military President Ibrahim Babangida’s memoir, particularly his admission of an error in the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election.

George urged Nigerians to suspend further discussions on Babangida’s involvement in the annulment, advising that scholars of political science and history analyze the matter based on Babangida’s own account.

The former PDP Deputy National Chairman lamented that despite various democratic transitions since June 12, 1993, Nigeria has yet to achieve the desired level of development.

Experts Highlight Monetisation Of Politics As Root Problem

Speaking on the event’s theme, Prof. Akinyemi Onigbinde noted that the core issue in Nigerian politics is not merely a divide between leaders and the led, but rather the monetisation of politics.

According to Onigbinde, many political officeholders remain indifferent to good governance because vote-buying has made elections a transactional process.

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, reinforced this perspective, arguing that Nigeria’s democracy has been compromised by the influence of money in politics and governance.

She stressed that both INEC and the judiciary have become tools for political manipulation, calling for urgent reforms to restore faith in the electoral process.

Call For Good Governance And Accountability

Similarly, former Minister of Police Affairs, Omoniyi Olubolade, called on leaders to prioritize good governance for the sake of respect and posterity.

He urged Nigerians to speak out against incompetent leadership, emphasizing the need for transparency, sincerity, and a firm commitment to fighting corruption.

In his opening remarks, Managing Director of Freedom Online, Gabriel Akinadewo, highlighted the urgent need for political and judicial reforms in Nigeria to safeguard democracy.

The event drew participation from notable figures including former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, and 2023 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo.

Other dignitaries in attendance included President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba; President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Maureen Chigbo; past NGE President, Mustapha Isah; former Editor of The PUNCH, Najeem Jimoh; and Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos Ministry of Information and Strategy, Segun Ogundeji.