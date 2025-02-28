Rivers Assembly To Fubara: ‘Repent From Your Sins’ After Supreme Court Ruling

The Rivers State House of Assembly convened on Friday, following the Supreme Court’s judgment, declaring that it expects Governor Siminalayi Fubara to repent from his sins after the landmark ruling.

The Assembly commended the Supreme Court Justices for their ruling, which affirmed Martin Chike Amaewhule as the Speaker of the House and upheld the legitimacy of the current Assembly members.

Announcing the court’s decision, House Leader Major Jack informed lawmakers that the judgment validated their status and ordered them to resume sitting immediately.

Court Orders Halt On Rivers Government Funds

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Speaker, Martins Wachukwu, Jack noted that the Supreme Court directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation to halt the release of funds to the Rivers State Government until an Appropriation Bill is presented to the properly constituted House.

Additionally, the court nullified the local government elections conducted in October 2024, declaring them invalid.

Amaewhule: Supreme Court Vindicated Us

Reacting to the ruling, Speaker Amaewhule described the judgment as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

“The Supreme Court proved us right when we asserted that Fubara was running a criminal government with persons not screened by the House and without an Appropriation Law,” Amaewhule said.

“We believe that now that the Supreme Court has spoken, Governor Siminalayi Fubara will repent from his legion of sins. Those criminals and impostors parading themselves as appointees of this government without the constitutional imprimatur of this House should desist forthwith,” he added.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to the justices of the Supreme Court, the political leader of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, members of the Assembly, and all those who contributed to the fight for the entrenchment of democratic principles in the state.

Supreme Court Upholds Rivers Assembly As Legal Legislative Body

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule as the legally recognized legislative body in the state.

A five-member panel of justices, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, issued the ruling, with Justice Emmanuel Agim delivering the lead judgment.

In a unanimous decision, the panel ruled that Amaewhule and the 26 lawmakers accused of defection should be allowed to resume legislative duties without obstruction.

The court further directed all members of the House of Assembly to resume normal legislative activities without interference.