Regina Daniels Removes Husband, Ned Nwoko’s Name From Instagram Bio Name

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has yanked her husband, Ned Nwoko’s name from her Instagram account.

This is coming after the mother of two took a two-week break from the social media platform, prompting speculation about her relationship status.

Upon her return, Daniels shared a video that showcased her confidence while addressing her achievements.

In the caption, the actress emphasised her independence, stating, “Even for the convoy, I dey with my Google map. Young and accomplished.”

The decision to remove Nwoko’s name has led fans and followers to speculate about the current state of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has dismissed rumours that Nwoko, is the father of her child.

Naija News reports that rumours emerged on social media that the movie star, who recently announced her pregnancy with maternity photos on Instagram, was set to become Nwoko’s seventh wife.

Earlier, Senator Nwoko, through his media office, denied being responsible for Chika Ike’s pregnancy or planning to marry her as his seventh wife.

Addressing the rumours in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, the thespian clarified that the Nigerian billionaire is not the father of her child and she is not ready to become anyone’s seventh wife.

She wrote, “Endlessly blessed, forever grateful…❤️🙏 A MUST READ !!!! FALSE! FALSE! FALSE!

“There have been all sorts of lies peddled about me in the media for years but I always treated them like what they are, RUMOURS THAT NEEDED NO RESPONSE. But this is different, this is about my CHILD…. You all do not know anything about me! Because you CAN’T! Except I choose to disclose. Yes, I’m that PRIVATE!

“Ned isn’t the Father of my child and whoever name you might come up with later with your guessing games and like I’ve said before I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife! Polygamy isn’t for me.”