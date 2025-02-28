Ramadan Fast: Katsina Closes All Schools, Hisbah Warns Private Schools Against Disobedience

The Katsina State Government under Governor Dikko Umar Radda has announced the closure of all schools in the state for the Ramadan fast.

Naija News reports that all primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state were affected by the announcement.

In a statement, the Katsina Hisbah Board, on Thursday, warned private schools in the state against contravening the government’s order.

Hisbah’s Commander-General said that private lessons are not allowed to be held during the Ramadan fast.

“In accordance with Katsina State Government’s directive, all private schools are required to close for the Ramadan period to allow pupils to fully observe the holy month. The directives include extra lesson please.

“The Hisbah Board urges all school proprietors to strictly comply with this directive. Non-compliance will not be tolerated.

“May Allah accept our fast and grant us His blessings,” it read.

Naija News reported that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State also closed all schools in the state for the Ramadan fast.

According to the State’s Ministry of Education Information Officer, Jalaludeen Maina, the school closure was to allow students to focus on the Ramadan fast.

“Yes, we are closing all our schools and this is included in our 2024-2025 approved calendar for the academic session that our students are not going to do the Ramadan fasting while in school.

“The five-week holiday is for Ramadan fasting and immediately after the fasting, they will resume and continue with their academics.”