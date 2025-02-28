“Power-drunk Pro-Wike Group Should Not Celebrate Yet” – Ugochinyere Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment On Rivers State

The spokesperson for the Coalition of Opposition Lawmakers, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has submitted that it is not over yet despite the Supreme Court ruling of Friday on the political situation in Rivers State.

Ugochinyere, in a statement signed and released to newsmen on behalf of the group, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara is still in charge and would continue to provide good governance to the people of the state.

Naija News recalls that the apex court, on Friday, ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation to stop releasing statutory monthly allocations to Rivers State.

It also recognized the faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly under the leadership of Martins Amaewhule, which is loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, as the authentic set of lawmakers in Rivers State.

The Supreme Court also sacked local government chairmen elected under the supervision of Fubara.

However, despite the court judgement, Ugochinyere, in his reaction, said it is not yet uhuru for the Wike camp in the political fight for supremacy in Rivers State.

The House of Representatives member insisted that Governor Fubara will continue to drive the wheel of governance in Rivers State.

Ugochinyere insisted that the Supreme Court did not deliver judgement on the legality of the decampment of the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the case was pending at the Appeal Court.

He, therefore, submitted that the pro-Wike camp can’t celebrate yet.

“It is indeed, surprising that the Supreme Court faulted the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal for vacating the initial order that stopped the release of funds to Rivers State from the consolidated revenue on the pretext that Governor Fubara did not to re-present the 2024 Appropriation Bill of the state before the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led sacked faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Notwithstanding, Governor Fubara will continue to drive the wheel of governance in Rivers until the case on legality of decampment is decided and the Supreme Court

“For emphasis, the case challenging the illegality of the pro wike decampment is been heard at Appeal Court and we are surprised Supreme Court would confered legitimacy on lawmakers whose decampment is still a subject of litigation.

“To power drunk pro Wike group, the sacked 27 lawmakers stand removed having desecrated the Constitution and decamped from peaceful PDP to rancorous APC. They should not celebrate, it’s not yet uhuru!”