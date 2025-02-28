Police Raid Black Spot In Abuja, Arrest 245 Suspects With Hard Drugs, Weapons

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has raided criminal hideouts and black spots in the city, arresting 245 suspects with hard drugs, dangerous weapons and other stolen valuables.

Naija News reports that the command, in a statement, disclosed that the security operatives conducted a series of intelligence-led raid operations between February 6 and 23, 2025, targeting criminal hideouts, black spots, and abandoned buildings throughout the territory.

The Police said it also conducted raids on several abandoned and uncompleted buildings that had been turned into drug Centres and criminal hideouts, among other things.

The security operatives noted that the crackdown on criminal activities showed an unwavering commitment to protect lives and property and enhance security in the nation’s capital.

The statement reads, “These high-impact operations, executed with precision, focused on crime-prone areas including Kurudu, Dutse Alhaji, Kubwa, Wuye, Galadimawa, Iddo, Kuje, Apo, Zuba, Asokoro, Karshi, Karu, Byazhin, and other strategic locations.

“As a result, 245 suspects were apprehended. These individuals are currently undergoing thorough profiling and screening.

“Those found culpable will be prosecuted by the law.

“The operations led to the recovery of a substantial cache of dangerous weapons, illicit substances, and items linked to criminal activities. These include a large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, three axes and three machetes, often used in violent crimes.

“Six small tubes of glue, five handmade bongs, materials commonly associated with substance abuse, eight pairs of scissors, five ID cards, several small transparent plastic containers and various pills suspected to be illicit substances.

“The Command also heightened surveillance on abandoned buildings and isolated areas identified as potential hideouts for criminals.

“Intelligence reports indicate that some of these structures are being misused for illicit activities, including drug abuse and organized crime.

“To address this trend, security checks have been intensified on such structures, and several have been raided and cleared of illegal occupants.

“Property owners are strongly advised to secure their buildings to prevent misuse, while relevant government agencies are encouraged to expedite necessary actions to tackle this growing concern.

“The Commissioner of Police of the FCT Police Command, CP Olatunji Disu, reassures all residents of its unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the Police via the following emergency contacts:- 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653, Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192.

“The FCT Police Command remains dedicated to fostering a secure community, and we will continue to take decisive action against all forms of criminality.”