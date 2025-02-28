Police Raid Abuja Communities, Arrest 245, Recover Weapons

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 245 suspects for criminal activities.

Naija News reports that the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement.

FCT Police Command said between February 6 and 23, 2025, the Command conducted a series of intelligence-led raid operations targeting criminal hideouts, black spots, and abandoned buildings throughout the territory.

Adeh disclosed the communities to include Kurudu, Dutse Alhaji, Kubwa, Wuye, Galadimawa, Iddo, Kuje, Apo, Zuba, Asokoro, Karshi, Karu, Byazhin, and other strategic locations.

“These high-impact operations, executed with precision focused on crime-prone areas including Kurudu, Dutse Alhaji, Kubwa, Wuye, Galadimawa, Iddo, Kuje, Apo, Zuba, Asokoro, Karshi, Karu, Byazhin, and other strategic locations.

“As a result, a total of two hundred and forty-five (245) suspects were apprehended. These individuals are currently undergoing thorough profiling and screening. Those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” she said.

The Command’s spokesperson further disclosed that a large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana was confiscated during the operation. Three (3) axes and three (3) machetes, six (6) small tubes of glue, five (5) handmade bongs, materials commonly associated with substance abuse, eight (8) pairs of scissors, five (5) ID cards and several small transparent plastic containers and various pills suspected to be illicit substances were recovered during the operation.

“The Command has also heightened surveillance on abandoned buildings and isolated areas identified as potential hideouts for criminals. Intelligence reports indicate that some of these structures are being misused for illicit activities, including drug abuse and organized crime.

“To address this trend, security checks have been intensified on such structures, and several have been raided and cleared of illegal occupants. Property owners are strongly advised to secure their buildings to prevent misuse, while relevant government agencies are encouraged to expedite necessary actions to tackle this growing concern,” she added.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has reassured all residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment.

The FCT Police Command remained dedicated to fostering a secure community, and would continue to take decisive action against all forms of criminality.