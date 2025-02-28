Police Arrest Child Traffickers In Imo, Reject ₦1 Million Bribe

The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has reported the arrest of two individuals linked to separate child trafficking incidents, having declined a bribe of ₦1 million.

The spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, DSP Henry Okoye, provided this information in a press release on Thursday.

Okoye reported that on February 4, 2025, officers from the State Criminal Investigation Department arrested a 32-year-old woman named Confidence Odoh, residing in Umuanyo Eziobodo, Owerri West LGA. She is accused of abducting her former neighbor’s three-year-old son, Nzubechi Udodiri, on February 1, 2025, while the child was playing in their vicinity.

Fortunately, the boy was rescued and reunited with his family.

In a separate incident, police operatives conducting a routine stop-and-search along the Owerri-Aba Expressway detained a 45-year-old woman, Eze Chika, from Obiokwara Umualoma, Ideato North LGA, who was found with a child suspected to be stolen.

Although she initially claimed the child was her own, she later confessed to having purchased the child from a suspected trafficking ring in Aba for ₦1.8 million.

To evade legal consequences, she reportedly offered the police officers a bribe of ₦1 million, which they promptly rejected.

Naija News understands that efforts are underway by the force to reunite the rescued child with his parents.

Okoye said, “On February 4, 2025, detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department arrested a 32-year-old woman, Confidence Odoh, of Umuanyo Eziobodo, Owerri West LGA, for abducting her ex-neighbor’s three-year-old son, Nzubechi Udodiri, on February 1, 2025. Investigations revealed she stole the child while he was playing in the compound where he resides. The child was rescued and reunited with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Udodiri Michael, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend possible accomplices.

“In a separate development on February 21, 2025, operatives of the Safer Highway Unit, while conducting a robust stop-and-search along the Owerri-Aba express road, apprehended Eze Chika (45) of Obiokwara Umualoma, Ideato North LGA, found with a suspected stolen four-year-old child. Initially, she claimed the child was hers but later admitted to purchasing the child from a suspected trafficking syndicate in Aba for ₦1.8 million.

“In a desperate attempt to evade arrest, the suspect offered the officers a ₦1m bribe, which was rejected outright. The officers proceeded with the lawful arrest and ensured the safe rescue of the child. Further investigations revealed possible links to a larger trafficking network, and more arrests are expected. Efforts are underway to identify the child’s biological parents.”

The command’s commitment to combating child trafficking and other crimes in the state was reaffirmed by the police spokesperson.

However, he cautioned locals—parents in particular—to exercise caution, keep an eye on their kids, and notify the authorities of any questionable activity.