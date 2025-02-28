Obasa Storms Lagos Assembly Again, Thugs Take Over Premises

At about 12 noon on Friday, February 28, ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa made another dramatic entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly complex, this time accompanied by a group of thugs who forcefully took possession of the premises.

Naija News learnt that the latest development unfolded as the substantive Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, along with 34 lawmakers, appeared before the Lagos High Court to defend the suit filed against them by Obasa.

Returning to the Assembly for the second time, Obasa arrived with a large number of thugs, who were strategically positioned around the complex, creating a heightened sense of tension.

Tense Atmosphere As Louts Occupy Assembly

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Vanguard confirmed that the group took over both the interior and exterior of the Assembly complex, further escalating the situation.

It was also observed that legislative staff were noticeably absent from the premises, raising concerns about the safety of the Assembly’s operations.

Naija News recalls that Obasa had previously stormed the Assembly complex on Thursday, holding a plenary with only four lawmakers.

His actions have since been condemned by lawmakers loyal to Speaker Meranda, who insist that the embattled ex-Speaker no longer has any legal authority over the House.