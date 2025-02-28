NPFL Updates: Shooting Stars Vs Rivers United Clash Gets New Date, Others

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has rescheduled the matchday 27 fixture between Shooting Stars of Oyo State and Rivers United to Monday, March 3, 2025.

Shooting Stars announced via their official 𝕏 page that the rescheduled NPFL fixture will take place at the Lekan Salami Stadium located in the heart of Ibadan.

Kickoff is slated for 5:30 PM, and for those unable to attend in person, the game will be streamed live, allowing supporters to enjoy the action from the comfort of their homes.

Currently, Shooting Stars find themselves in a challenging position; they have not experienced victory in their last four league matches. Despite this rough patch, the team, managed by Gbenga Ogunbote, holds a commendable second place in the league standings, boasting a total of 42 points.

In a different context, the technical adviser for Abia Warriors, Imama Amapakabo, expressed his disappointment following his team’s inability to secure a win against Kwara United.

The Umuahia-based club faced off against Kwara United and managed to earn a point, with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Amapakabo acknowledged that goal-scoring remains a significant challenge affecting teams in the NPFL. He emphasized the need for improvement in his team’s offensive capabilities in preparation for upcoming fixtures.

“We didn’t go home empty-handed with one point; it was an exciting game, and we knew a breakthrough would come. However, both teams had their chances, but unfortunately, we experienced several near misses that resulted in a scoreless game,” Amapakabo remarked while speaking to the Abia Warriors media team.

He further noted, “The NPFL currently grapples with missed opportunities as a common issue, impacting all clubs. We will certainly work on this aspect because significant investments are made to recruit players known for their goal-scoring abilities.”

Meanwhile, in Kano, coach Usman Abdallah of Kano Pillars finds himself in a perplexing situation as the club management has decided to extend his suspension following his earlier three-week ban.

The extension came after the team’s lacklustre performance resulted in a goalless draw against Bayelsa United. Kano Pillars cited Abdallah’s conduct towards fans and the team’s poor form as the reasons for their actions.

Although his initial suspension ended last week, the management has opted to prolong it until after the match against Kwara United, scheduled for Sunday, March 9, to conduct a thorough investigation.

Abdallah expressed confusion about the motives behind his suspension in an interview with Punch, stating, “What exactly are they investigating? People are demanding answers regarding my actions, yet the club has been evasive.

“I am at a loss as to why I was suspended, given the presence of numerous conflicts. The supporters are currently at odds with the officials. Now, they have decided to extend the suspension until the conclusion of our fixture against Kwara United.

“I had a slight confrontation with a few individuals, and they assumed I was antagonizing the fans. These individuals seem to believe that the stadium belongs to them and have attempted to impose conditions on me regarding payments.”

“Following my brief explanation of the situation, the fans seemed to understand my position. As of now, I am focusing on observing the situation, as I have a contractual agreement with them that spans two years. Regardless of the circumstances, it is essential to honour the contract.”

Since his suspension, Kano Pillars have competed in five NPFL matches under the interim management of Ahmed Garba, popularly known as Yaro Yaro.

Under his guidance, the team has enjoyed a successful run, winning three matches, suffering one loss, and drawing one, which has propelled them to sixth place on the league table with a total of 39 points after 26 matches played.