Nigeria’s First TV Personality, Anike Agbaje-Williams Is Dead

Veteran broadcaster and philanthropist, Anike Agbaje-Williams, has passed away at the age of 88.

Naija News gathered that she died peacefully on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State, where she had resided for most of her life.

Agbaje-Williams made history as the first person to appear on African television during the test transmission and official launch of Western Nigerian Television—now the Nigerian Television Authority—on October 31, 1959.

She also became the first voice on the Western Nigerian Broadcasting Service, Africa’s pioneering commercial radio station, earning her the title “Double-First.”

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, Banji Sokoya expressed deep sorrow over her passing, emphasizing the profound impact she had on those who knew her.

“The family profoundly mourns the passing of a great icon and a much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“The family understands that her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country and also abroad by many people. They would be comforted and reassured by the knowledge that she lived a glorious, remarkable, and impactful life.

“The family would forever cherish the memories of her great love of broadcasting, her tremendous passion for life, and her love for God.

“She inspired lots of fans and mentees through the years, and the family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. She will remain in our hearts forever,” the statement read.

The family has requested privacy as they grieve, with details of her funeral arrangements to be announced later.