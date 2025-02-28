NiDCOM To Strengthen Partnership With IOM On Migration, Diaspora Related Issues

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to collaborate with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on migration and diaspora engagement.

Naija News reports that Dabiri-Erewa gave the assurance during a strategic meeting with the Acting Chief of Mission, IOM, Paola Pace, in her office in Abuja.

In a statement through the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of the Commission, signed by Gabriel Odu, Abike expressed gratitude to IOM for its continued support, particularly in developing and implementing the National Diaspora Policy.

She stressed the significance of the policy in effectively engaging the Nigerian diaspora in national development and noted plans for its review to ensure it remains relevant and impactful.

While commending the IOM for assisting the Federal Government in evacuating stranded Nigerians abroad, particularly from Libya, Dabiri-Erewa advocated resumption of the short-term return programme, which had overtime encouraged knowledge exchange between Nigerian professionals at home and those in the diaspora, thereby fostering “brain circulation” rather than brain drain.

The NiDCOM Chairman described IOM’s Governors’ Project as a welcome initiative, aligning with NiDCOM’s ongoing collaboration with Governors by appointing State Diaspora Focal Point Officers (SDFPOs) across the 36 states and the FCT.

Dabiri-Erewa also called for capacity-building for NiDCOM staff to enhance their skills and efficiency in managing diaspora affairs.

Pace also acknowledged the exceptional contributions of Nigerians living abroad in various areas and praised the Commission for its proactive interaction with them.

She emphasized the importance of working together to address the problems of youth irregular migration in Nigeria.

Pace outlined IOM’s current efforts, which include using well-known Nigerian diaspora members as ambassadors, bringing back the short-term return program, holding workshops to raise awareness and advocate for the risks of irregular migration, and holding stakeholder meetings with state governors.

The Acting Chief of Mission also said that IOM has been collaborating closely with foreign colleagues and essential government agencies, such as the Ministry of Labor, to develop smooth labor mobility channels and discuss policy.

Pace also emphasized the necessity of coordinated efforts to address the difficulties encountered by migrants and the Nigerian diaspora, particularly in providing mental health rehabilitation and support services.

Both parties assured their commitment towards a strong and productive partnership with the shared goal of leveraging the Nigerian diaspora’s potential for the country’s development.