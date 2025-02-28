Messi Learned Penalty From Me – Neymar

Brazilian professional footballer and former FC Barcelona star, Neymar Jr., has disclosed that he taught Lionel Messi how to take spot kicks.

During training sessions when they were playing for Barcelona, Neymar claimed to have taught the Argentina star a penalty kick technique.

Naija News recalls that at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the two players also played together.

According to Neymar, during a training session, a former teammate once approached him for help on penalty kicks.

Neymar spoke during a recent Podpah podcast noting how he expressed shock at Messi’s request.

Neymar, thought to be among the finest penalty takers due to his technical skill and calm demeanour, expressed surprise at Messi’s suggestion.

“I was like, ‘Are you crazy? You’re Messi! If I can do it, you can too,’” Neymar said.

Neymar said he took the time to teach his teammate, and Messi practiced based on his advice.

Neymar’s insight shows that even the most significant players continue learning and refining their skills.

