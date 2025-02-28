Man United Give Alejandro Garnacho Bizarre Punishment For Poor Attitude

Manchester United winger, Alejandro Garnacho has the opportunity to strengthen team camaraderie after he chose to go straight down the tunnel following his substitution against Ipswich, as explained by head coach Ruben Amorim.

Recall that Alejandro Garnacho was replaced by Noussair Mazraoui after Patrick Dorgu received a straight red card for a challenge. Rather than join his teammates on the bench, Garnacho opted to head directly to the dressing room.

Amorim addressed the situation with Garnacho to understand the reasoning behind his decision. The head coach encouraged Garnacho to show appreciation for his teammates by funding a dinner for the whole squad. He noted the importance of maintaining a positive image in a club as prestigious as Manchester United.

Amorim shared, “The next day, he came to my office, and after some discussions, I found out that he had just gone to change his clothes after getting wet. He watched the remainder of the game from a different location and returned afterwards, so there’s no major issue.”

He further emphasized that adapting to the challenges of professional football is crucial for players’ development. “I just want to help them become better footballers.”

As Manchester United prepare to face Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, Garnacho, who is nursing a minor injury, is expected to be ready for the match.

In another development, Amorim responded to remarks from former United captain Roy Keane regarding Bruno Fernandes’ captaincy. He expressed a different perspective, recognizing that while Keane had high expectations, he believed in supporting players’ efforts to succeed.

In the Netherlands, Manchester United players Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt were not included in the provisional squad for next month’s Nations League quarter-finals. Both players joined the club last summer and have faced challenges finding their rhythm at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee, 23, debuted internationally against Turkey during Euro 2024, while De Ligt, 25, has consistently been part of the national team when fit since 2017. De Ligt had a notable performance recently, scoring in a 3-2 victory over Ipswich, despite facing scrutiny after a difficult outing in a draw against Germany.

Coach Ronald Koeman has selected a 25-man provisional squad, which he will finalize in the coming week.