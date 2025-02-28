Kogi Court Orders Remand Of Austin Okai Over Alleged Defamation Of Governor Ododo

A Magistrate Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, has ruled in favour of the prosecution’s request to remand Austin Okai over allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation against Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The Department of State Services (DSS) sought the court’s approval to detain Okai while investigations continue, citing the need to comply with Nigeria’s Criminal Justice System, which prohibits the detention of an accused person beyond 48 hours without court approval.

Delivering the ruling on Friday, Magistrate Mobah Abdullahi of Chief Magistrate Court 1, Lugard Court, Lokoja, granted the prosecution’s request and ordered Okai’s remand at the Federal Correctional Center, Kabba. The case was adjourned to March 13, 2025.

Okai Accused Of Defaming Governor Ododo

Okai, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, is facing trial over a social media post in which he alleged that Governor Ododo misappropriated billions of naira meant for Local Government Councils and state agencies.

Naija News recall that armed security operatives stormed the residence of Okai in Abuja on Wednesday morning and took him away.

Okai, a known opposition figure, has frequently spoken out against the administration’s policies and governance.

The wife of the PDP chieftain told SaharaReporters that DSS did not present an arrest warrant during their operation.