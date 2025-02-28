Kaduna Commissioner To El-Rufai: Only God Decides 2027, Not You

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Kaduna State, Sadiq Mamman Lagos, has declared that former Governor Nasir El-Rufai cannot dictate what will happen in 2027, insisting that only God will decide the outcome of the elections.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Mamman Lagos also condemned El-Rufai’s remarks against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, warning the former governor to stay away from Kaduna politics.

Naija News reports that Mamman Lagos emphasized that political power belongs to God, not individuals who believe they control electoral outcomes.

“God will decide who wins the Governorship and Presidential election in 2027,” he stated.

Kaduna’s 255 councilors have also thrown their weight behind President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani, endorsing them for a second term in 2027.

‘Governor Uba Sani Focused On Progress, Not Distraction’

Mamman Lagos took a swipe at El-Rufai, asserting that Governor Uba Sani has remained focused on governance and has never interfered in past administrations.

He said, “We must set the record straight by reminding all who care to listen that our good and amiable Governor had never at any time interfered with the running of the state in the previous administration.”

“He concentrated on initiating and passing bills in collaboration with fellow lawmakers at the Senate and his constituents to make life better for people. We see no reason he should at this time be distracted by someone who feels he has the monopoly to either make or mar individuals.”

The commissioner further listed several policy reversals made by Governor Uba Sani, aimed at correcting the “anti-masses policies” introduced by El-Rufai.

Mamman Lagos stated, “Go round and see for yourselves how Governor Uba Sani has succeeded in reversing virtually all the unpopular and various anti-masses policies of his predecessor who rode to power on the goodwill of the people and sacrifices made by grassroots politicians such as Uba Sani.”

“Governor Sani has surpassed the expectations of even the opposition who see in him a leader needed at this time to unite the people and restore the lost glory of the state. He has virtually touched all aspects of governance to bring success.”

‘People-Oriented Reforms Under Uba Sani’

Listing achievements of the current administration, Mamman Lagos said Governor Uba Sani has returned confiscated or demolished properties to their rightful owners, reversed high tuition fees imposed by the previous administration, and reinstated traditional rulers who were deposed.

He warned, “We want to use this opportunity to admonish this individual and his co-travelers to desist from making inflammatory and empty threats, as if he owns the key to political success in the next election.

“The electorate will decide who to pitch their tents with, and they can rely on Governor Uba Sani’s compassion and commitment to the masses.”

Kaduna Councilors Back Tinubu, Uba Sani For 2027

Meanwhile, Kaduna’s 255 councilors have declared that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock and Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in 2027.

Speaking on behalf of the councilors, Muhammad Sani Badiko linked their endorsement of Uba Sani to his administration’s massive infrastructural developments.

“We score the Governor high on rural development, economic recovery, education, and healthcare positive intervention programmes for growth and innovation.

“We are going to mobilize grassroots support for the Governor’s reelection in 2027. We call on all political actors to sheath their swords and wait after 2031,” Badiko stated.