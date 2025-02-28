Just In: Court Issues Fresh Order In Obasa’s Suit Against Lagos Assembly, Adjourns Trial

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on Friday directed that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly be joined as parties in the suit filed by impeached Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Naija News reports that Justice Yetunde Pinheiro also adjourned till March 7 to hear all pending applications in the matter.

Recall that Obasa was impeached on January 13, 2025, and subsequently filed a lawsuit at the Lagos State High Court on February 14, 2025, contesting the legality of his ousting.

The suit, which lists the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, and the Lagos State House of Assembly as defendants, comes after multiple failed political negotiations between Lagos and Abuja aimed at resolving the leadership crisis.

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s alleged directive for Obasa’s reinstatement, the Assembly remains divided, with lawmakers reportedly fearing possible retaliation should Obasa return to office.

Obasa’s legal challenge questions the validity of the plenary session that led to his impeachment, arguing that it was unlawfully convened during recess without proper authorization.

“The action challenged the sitting and proceedings of the Lagos State House of Assembly to sit during recess without reconvening the House or giving any other person powers to reconvene the House,” the lawsuit states.

Obasa insists that the session violated Sections 36, 90(2)(c), 101, and 311 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and contravened the Lagos State House of Assembly Rules and Standing Orders, particularly Order V Rule 18(2) and Order II Rule 9(i-viii).