June 12: You Will Be Eternally Blamed If You Don’t Atone For Your Sins – Timi Frank To Babangida

A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Tinubu to formally validate the results of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He also asked the president to pay all salaries and entitlement due to the late Moshood Kasimowo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, for the eight years he would have served the country to his family.

Frank made the request on Thursday in a statement issued in Abuja. He insisted that the call has become necessary since former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has apologised for the annulment of the election.

He also urged IBB to as a mark of penitence, remit all the money he has realised from his book launch to MKO Abiola’s family.

Frank said: “I don’t think Tinubu should waste any more time in officially declaring Abiola President and according him all the entitlements and recognition due him as former president.

“He can do this by sending a Bill to the National Assembly to recognise the June 12, 1993 presidential election and lawfully validate the results and declare MKO as the winner of the election.

“Good enough, Tinubu was at the forefront of the June 12 struggle, which was principally aimed at getting the General Sani Abacha’s junta to recognize Abiola as President and hand over power to him.

“Until IBB atones for his sins and Tinubu officially recognizes Abiola as a former president of Nigeria, IBB will remain culpable and eternally blamable.”