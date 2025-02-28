Joseph Parker’s Promoter Insists Anthony Joshua Won’t Risk Rematch

Joseph Parker’s promoter, David Higgins, has suggested that Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua would hesitate to have a rematch with his client.

Note that Anthony Joshua watched from ringside as Joseph Parker recorded a knockout victory over 31-year-old Congolese heavyweight boxer, Martin Bakole.

Higgins expressed his thoughts on the potential for a Parker vs. Dubois rematch, indicating that it might not be rescheduled. However, he raised questions about whether Joshua would be inclined to step into the ring with Parker again.

“Joe would eagerly accept a match with AJ, but I have my reservations about whether AJ would take that risk,” Higgins told Sky Sports.

He acknowledged Joshua’s positive attributes and strong career but noted that the British fighter has seemed less comfortable in the ring lately, particularly in his most recent bout.

“The way Joseph is currently fighting makes a rematch a challenging decision for AJ and his team. While many boxers opt for less risky paths, Joseph consistently chooses the toughest routes available,” he pointed out.

Though Parker lost to Joshua by points in their 2018 encounter, the former WBO world champion is now in the midst of a remarkable career revival, with notable victories against Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, and Bakole.

“Each fight Joseph takes enhances his credibility and reinforces the perception of him as a dangerous opponent. After his latest performance, others will surely acknowledge that he is a formidable competitor,” Higgins stated.

Looking ahead, he mentioned that they are awaiting offers from the Saudi authorities and Queensberry regarding future fights, with Parker eager for a swift return to the ring, ideally within four months.

Additionally, following his victory over Martin Bakole, the WBO has named Parker as the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk. However, Usyk is anticipated to engage in a rematch with Dubois to contend for the undisputed world heavyweight titles before considering retirement after two more bouts.