I’ve Been Following Tinubu Since I Left Secondary School, Sanwo-Olu Is My Leader – Obasa Declares Amidst Lagos Assembly Crisis

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has declared himself a true disciple of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Obasa, he has been following Tinubu since he left secondary school and has evidence to back up his claims.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with Channels Television regarding the leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly, Obasa submitted that those who don’t know him as a core loyalist of President Tinubu have not been with them from the beginning.

He said this in response to a question on whether he has Tinubu’s backing in the crisis.

Obasa said, “I have been following this man since I just left secondary school. I have pictures to prove this. During SDP I contested for delegate.

“Since then I have always been one of his disciples and I will not change tomorrow. I have always been a loyalist. If they are just realising that now, then they have not been part of us from the genesis.”

Governorship Ambition

On his purported governorship ambition, Obasa submitted that while he is not focused on the number one political seat in Lagos, he is eminently qualified for the position.

He also dismissed any form of misunderstanding between himself and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, he has been working with the governor smoothly and Sanwo-Olu is a leader and brother to him.

“It is not a sin to have an ambition. The governor is my leader and brother. And there is no reason for me to disrespect him. If I have taken a step or an action that seems disrespecting him that might have happened unconsciously.

“Number one, the governor is in our state. We have to respect him and he is my brother. So, as far as I am concerned, there is nothing like that.

“Governorship ambition is not in my consideration. But that doesn’t mean I am not qualified,” he added.