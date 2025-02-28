IGP Egbetokun Appoints New Force Secretary

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has appointed Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Fom Pam Joseph, as the new Force Secretary of the Nigeria Police Force.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Friday by Force PRO, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

The appointment of the new police scribe came at the heels of the elevation of the former Force Secretary, AIG Adetutu Rhoda Olofu, to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

The newly appointed Force Secretary is a seasoned Police Officer with an impressive track record. Prior to this appointment, AIG Fom served as the AIG, Department of Finance & Administration, Force Headquarters, Abuja, having also served in various capacities including the Commissioner of Police in Charge of Homicide investigations at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja.

His new appointment comes as part of the IGP’s vision of enhancing the NPF’s efficiency and a broader shift towards recognizing and utilizing the diverse talents within the force while improving overall policing effectiveness.