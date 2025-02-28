If Founding Members Decide To Leave APC, They Will Become Spent Political Forces – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has warned that disgruntled party members threatening to dump the ruling party are undertaking a dangerous gamble.

He insisted that decamped members would automatically become political spent forces and lose relevance in their wards, local governments, States and zones.

He stated this while reacting to the speculations that founding members of the party including Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir el-Rufai and Kayode Fayemi may leave the party.

Speaking via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Oliver Okpala, the APC national chairman said, “If they decide to join another party than the APC, then they will lose their village, local governments, States and zones because APC is the platform that brought them into political light. The APC is still the party that triumphs above any other party in their zones. If they move then their followers will see them as spent political forces.”

The statement claimed that the political ingenuity of Ganduje has become a sure ticket that has put the party ahead of others in the country.

“His political sagacity and prowess are assets and qualities that have showcased Dr Ganduje as a leader with sound political acumen to continue to steer the ship of the APC to a safe anchor”

Commenting on the vote of confidence reposed on Ganduje and the APC National Working Committee (NWC) during the National Executive Committee (NEC) noted that the accolades and endorsement was a testament to his outstanding and untrammelled leadership stature.

According to Okpala, the accolades that came on his principal Ganduje during critical meetings of the party’s organs is a testament of his political prowess and sagacity.