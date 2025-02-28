I Look Forward To Welcoming Peter Obi To APC – Valentine Ozigbo

A former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Valentine Ozigbo, has declared that he would like to welcome Peter Obi to the APC.

Ozigbo maintained that he informed Labour Party leaders of his plan to dump the party before eventually defecting to the APC.

Naija News reports the former governorship candidate made the declarations on Thursday while speaking during an interview on Channels Television.

Asked during the interview if he informed Obi of his intention to defect to the APC, Ozigbo clarified that he informed the former presidential candidate of his intention to dump the Labour Party, but didn’t disclose his new destination.

Naija News recalls that Ozigbo joined the APC about 24 hours after dumping the LP.

The new APC chieftain lamented the crisis rocking the Labour Party and said he looks forward to welcoming Peter Obi to the APC soon.

“I told him (Obi) a few things, not about coming to the APC, but I would like to welcome him to the APC someday if he so desires. But here’s the point: I engaged with everybody I needed to engage as much as I could remember to say to them; here are the options. I had a meeting with Peter Obi. I said to him, I don’t see myself running for this election in the Labour Party, and I want to make a decision soon.”

“The day I mentioned to him I was leaving the Labour Party, the next day, I moved to the APC because I had to go and visit the Labour Party and say goodbye to them, and I told them to their face, you hear the things that have happened I am not proud of. Even when we had a congress in Anambra State, it was a charade, totally flawed,” Ozigbo submitted.