‘I Know The Truth, Peter Is Responsible For Jude’s Prison Ordeal’ – Paul Okoye

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rude Boy, has accused his twin brother, Peter of being responsible for the fraud allegation against their elder brother, Jude Okoye.

The singer made this known after securing Jude’s release from custody by staking his Ikoyi property while standing surety.

Naija News recall that Jude, former manager of Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct music group P-Square, was on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Facility following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of money laundering amounting to N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and the court adjourned for Friday, February 28, 2025, for his bail hearing.

At the bail hearing on Friday, Rude Boy announced his willingness to stake one of his properties in Ikoyi, Lagos, as he stood surety for Jude to be released to him on bail.

He said, “My Lord, I have here with me documents of one of my properties situated in Ikoyi valued at several billions of naira, and I’m willing to drop it with the court, but please release my brother to me on bail today.”

Speaking with journalists after the court hearing, Paul said Peter is responsible for the fraud allegation against Jude.

Jude Okoye is being tried alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, before Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Lagos on a seven-count charge.

The EFCC began investigating Jude after Peter Okoye petitioned the anti-graft agency over a “secret company” he discovered that had “Jude Okoye and his wife Ifeoma Okoye as founder and director” and the whereabouts of some of P-Square’s royalties.