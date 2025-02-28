‘I Am Pro-Business’ – Tinubu Assures Investors Of Economic Stability

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment, assuring investors of policies that promote economic growth.

Speaking during a meeting with an Airtel delegation led by its Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Tinubu emphasized his pro-business stance and commitment to learning from successful economic models worldwide.

He acknowledged the need for reforms in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, stressing that regulatory frameworks would be adjusted to reflect global best practices while safeguarding critical infrastructure.

“I am grateful for your openness, readiness, and confidence, which moved us very close to the Prime Minister of India. When he was here, we discussed things at length,” Tinubu said in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

“The entire ecosystem will be further examined, and if there is anything we can copy from India, we are ready to do so. We are prepared to learn. We are not ashamed of copying what is working in other climes.

“It is for the good of all of us, and Nigeria is so critically important that we must give attention to those revolutionary intentions that can make business work. I am pro-business, and I will continue to be that. I can give you that assurance,” he added.

The President also highlighted ongoing tax reforms designed to foster a more favourable business environment.

“We will find a way to work with tax administrators to ensure that whatever we have to do, we will encourage growth and opportunities. We are ready to do that.”

Strengthening the Telecom Sector

Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, expressed appreciation for Tinubu’s continuous support in advancing Nigeria’s telecom industry.

He noted that the President’s directive to classify fibre optic and undersea cables as critical national assets would further drive sectoral growth.

Tijani assured that the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) had begun enforcing policies to protect these infrastructures.

Airtel Chairman Praises Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

Airtel Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, commended Tinubu’s administration for implementing bold economic reforms that have set Nigeria on a path to long-term stability.

“When you took office, you made some promises. Given the country’s situation, I was unsure how deep and far you could take your commitments.

“I am indeed reminded of 1991, when India was in a similar situation, and we were practically on our knees, having pledged 500,000 tons of gold to the Bank of England, and our vessel in Tokyo had been put up for sale.

“During that time, the Prime Minister and his team took similar reforms to what you are taking now in Nigeria, and India has never seen better times after that.

“The duties went down, the rupee was floated, and it depreciated significantly. Relicensing happened, and it was the dawn of a new world in India. We just moved forward,” he said.

Mittal credited these economic shifts for transforming India into one of the world’s largest economies.

“I feel that what you have done here is unprecedented in a challenging time. Only people of resolve and steel can endure this huge pressure, floating the naira, which moved from ₦450 to about ₦1900 and is now coming back to ₦1400 to ₦1500.

“It has been a remarkable achievement celebrated by the entire world. This was much required, and you delivered on your promises,” he told Tinubu.

Endorsing Fuel Subsidy Removal

Mittal also lauded the President’s decision to remove the petrol subsidy, describing it as a courageous step despite its initial unpopularity.

“The second one was the removal of subsidy, which was a very tough decision for any politician. It was unpopular and difficult, but you held your position, knowing fully that not doing it would not help the country.

“You have taken a long-term position. It is my belief and hope that you have created a legacy for yourself. Your first term as President will mark a watershed in the development of your country.

“This will be a turning point, and I would like to commend you for having held a firm position and taken the country forward,” he added.