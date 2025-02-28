I Am Not Against Removal, But Process Must Be Followed – Obasa

The ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has stated that the same due process that led to his appointment must be followed for his removal.

Naija News reports that on Thursday, Obasa made a dramatic appearance at the Assembly complex, declared himself Speaker, and presided over a plenary session with only four lawmakers in attendance.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday evening, Obasa emphasized that he was not opposed to his removal, but insisted that due process must be adhered to.

“First, we were on recess. A motion was moved to adjourn till February 18 by the Majority Leader and was well seconded. So, I went on an official trip to Congress in the United States of America. The second trip was to be in Canada for a programme organised for some members of the House.

“So, we adjourned properly. When reconvening, it must go through the Majority Leader, the Clerk, and the Speaker. According to the rules of the House, only the Speaker can reconvene. If that process is not followed, then it doesn’t matter what forgery is being attempted.

“When I was elected as Speaker, the entire House supported me. When I took office in June 2023, the whole House backed my nomination, and I became Speaker. There is nothing wrong if the House decides otherwise. However, they followed a process to elect me, so if they wish to remove me, they must follow the same process,” he stated.

Meranda Withdrew From Speakership Race – Obasa

Obasa also revealed that his successor, Mojisola Meranda, withdrew from the Speakership race following a meeting with the party leadership in the state. He added that her withdrawal led to the removal of her security detail.

“When my security personnel were withdrawn, even while I was not in the country, without my knowledge or consent, did I complain? I did not. There was a meeting in Marina, attended by all party leaders and House members. During that meeting, Meranda openly stated that she had stepped down and resigned.

“When you resign from an office, the paraphernalia of that office is naturally taken away,” he explained.

Obasa Denies Friction With Governor Sanwo-Olu

When asked whether his political troubles stemmed from his ambition to become Governor or disrespecting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Obasa dismissed the claims.

“It is not a sin to have ambition — let’s correct that. Secondly, the Governor is my brother, my leader, and my everything. I have no reason to disrespect him.

“If I have taken any action that seemed disrespectful, it was likely unconscious. There is no reason for me to do such a thing. The Governor is number one in our state,” he said.