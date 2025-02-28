Gov Soludo’s Daughter Reacts As Netizens Calls Her Out Over Alleged Arrest Of Woman Dressed Indecently

Adora Soludo, the daughter of the governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has responded to those calling her out over the alleged arrest of a woman.

Naija News understands that a trending video had shown a woman being allegedly arrested by state authorities over her dressing.

Earlier this month, a state security personnel was seen announcing that Soludo has ordered that women seen without a bra or panties should be arrested.

However, the Anambra State government released a statement denying that such trivial directive was from Soludo.

Despite the official statement from Soludo’s team, a security agency allegedly went ahead to harass a woman for indecent dressing.

This angered Nigerians and they took to 𝕏 to mention that Soludo’s son lives abroad and dresses how he likes and so does his daughter, yet young women are being harassed in Anambra.

𝕏 users began tagging Adaora Soludo and asked her why women are being harassed in Anambra during her father’s administration.

One 𝕏 user wrote: “We need to start shaming useless politicians and their family members cause WTH?!!! @CCSoludo your children live abroad and can dress however they want without fear of harassment yet here you are putting women in danger? Are you mad? @adaorasoludo is your father mad???!!!

“It’s insane because @adaorasoludo is on here talking about channel bags while her father is putting women in danger with this his insane bra policy. Is it not madness?”

Reacting, Adaora insisted that the individuals were acting without her father’s endorsement.

“There is no law that polices women’s bodies and what they wear. The Anambra government has come out to debunk that weird rumour so we can stop spreading fake news now. Peace and love,” she wrote.